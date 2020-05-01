Lumberton calls temporary halt to curbside recycling program

LUMBERTON — With stay-at-home orders prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic keeping families at home, domestic violence has been on the rise, but there are many resources available to victims, says a local district court judge.

“It’s really sad that for a lot of people who find themselves in a position of being a victim of domestic violence — and now the children because they’re home — the consequences of that are almost as deadly as contracting the virus,” Robeson County District Court Judge Angelica Chavis-McIntyre said.

After seeing what she calls a “drastic increase” in cases, she took to social media this week to bring awareness to a growing concern.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the World Health Organization, natural disasters tend to cause an uptick in domestic violence. The Hotline’s website reads in part, “When survivors are forced to stay in the home or in close proximity to their abuser more frequently, an abuser can use any tool to exert control over their victim, including a national health concern such as COVID-19.”

Chavis-McIntyre said that Robeson County is following that trend and she is seeing evidence of it in her courtroom.

“We’ve seen a drastic increase and it’s quite concerning,” she said. “We had a day this week when we did 11 domestic violence emergency hearings in one day, and that is not normal.”

On a typical day, she sees one or two cases involving domestic violence, she said. On a busy day, five.

“Eleven in one day is a lot,” Chavis-McIntyre said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services describes domestic violence as including any abusive, threatening or violent behavior between an intimate partner, and causes physical, psychological or sexual harm to those in the relationship and it happens whenever the abuser chooses to abuse.

“Domestic violence is one of those things that crosses every social economic line, racial line and gender line. It’s something that affects everybody,” Chavis-McIntyre said.

Domestic violence cases involving children are becoming more prevalent.

“I’ve seen cases that are really just horrific,” she said. “You see in domestic violence really often where children become the tool of the abuser, and now those children are home.”

The majority of victims of domestic violence are subjected to financial abuse, which is exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic because many victims will lose their jobs or be unable to find work.

“Financial abuse is a thing that is used,” Chavis-McIntyre said. “We’ve seen domestic violence cases recently because of arguments regarding stimulus funds and how that’s going to be spent and how that’s going to be used, so we see how that can affect somebody.”

There are still many resources available for those seeking refuge.

Although the state Supreme Court ordered all district court proceeding to be placed on hold through June 1, victims can still file emergency protective orders, which are heard Mondays through Fridays at 2 p.m., Chavis-McIntyre said.

“One of our most powerful orders in court are the ones they give you for domestic violence protective orders,” she said.

With the order, victims can receive temporary alimony, child support, and it can provide victims with possession of a residence or vehicles.

Victims can obtain an order by contacting the Southeastern Family Violence Center at 910-739-8622 or through the County Clerk’s Office at 910-671-3000. The courthouse also has a domestic violence coordinator who works through the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Court can be very scary but we are making sure people know that there are resources outside the courtroom,” Chavis-McIntyre said.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is advocating for higher bonds to protect victims.

Although the Office does not have the power to set bonds, its prosecutors can file a motion to increase the bond set by the magistrate if they feel it is not synonymous to the crime committed, District Attorney Matt Scott said.

“We don’t increase them and we don’t decrease them, but what we can do is be advocates on behalf of these victims and move to increase bonds when we feel they are not where they need to be,” Scott said.

However, the courts cannot advocate if they are not aware, Scott said.

“We cannot do anything if we’re not aware,” he said. “We don’t know what we don’t know.”

Despite the increase in domestic violence cases it continues to be underreported. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one of the main reasons that is true is because victims feel they are unable to call without victims being discovered by their abuser.

“Domestic violence is a cycle,” Chavis-McIntyre said. “It is very rare that the first time a victim leaves they get away.

“There’s a lot of things that you can so, but you have to be brave enough to take that first step and sometimes that first step might not get you all the way out the door. But every time that person tries to leave, they get a little more courage to do it for good.”

The judge said she tries to empower victims each time they come into the courtroom.

“When I talk them in court I tell them, “You’re more important than that, you deserve better than that, your life is worth more than that and — particularly where there’s children involved — your child deserves better than that,’” she said.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act included $45 million to programs funded by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act. These programs provide emergency housing and shelter to domestic violence survivors across the country. The CARES Act also includes $2 million for the Hotline to ensure critical, ongoing services to survivors that reach out for support, resources, and safety planning during this time of heightened risk caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer