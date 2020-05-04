Governor appoints RCC vice president to serve on NCWorks Commission

May 4, 2020
By: Staff report
NCWorks Commission Chairman Tom Rabon, left, welcomes Steven Hunt to the Commission during its meeting in Winston-Salem earlier this year. Hunt is vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Robeson Community College.

LUMBERTON — A Robeson Community College vice president has been appointed to serve on the NCWorks Commission.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently appointed Steven Hunt to a four-year term as a workforce representative on the Commission, the state’s workforce development board.

The Pembroke resident has been the vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at RCC since September 2018. He also is the former president and CEO of Lumbee River Electric Membership Cooperative and has a background in manufacturing. Hunt is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

The NCWorks Commission recommends policies and strategies that enable the state’s workforce and businesses to compete in the global economy. Led by a private sector chairperson, the 33-member Commission includes representatives from the business community, heads of state workforce agencies, educators and community leaders.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_HuntDSC_0351.jpg

