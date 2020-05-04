Gold LEAF gets more money to help small businesses

RALEIGH — The Golden LEAF Foundation has been awarded an additional $125 million by state lawmakers to fund the N.C. COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program.
The program’s purpose is to provide grants to entities for the purpose of making loans to assist small businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. It was launched on March 24 with an initial allocation of $15 million provided by Golden LEAF. Applications were quickly submitted well in excess of the available funding.
Golden LEAF worked with the office of Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. General Assembly leaders to appropriate the additional money to support the program and address identified demand, according to the Foundation. With the additional funding in place, applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The significant volume of applications in the pipeline is indicative of the severity of the statewide economic impact COVID-19 has had on North Carolina’s small businesses,” Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president, said Monday. “Today’s action will enable the program to continue to provide much-needed support to the state’s small businesses, especially those most at risk for permanent closure.”
In response to House Bill 1043, which includes the additional funding, the Golden LEAF board of directors modified the terms of the existing N.C. COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program to align with the bill’s provisions.
Effective Monday, loans made from the program to small businesses will include a limit of 100 employees per business, Hamilton said. There also will be a minimum interest rate for the first six months followed by 48 months of principal and interest payments at 5.5% interest. The previous program included no payments for six months. If not repaid in six months, the loan would automatically convert to a term loan.
“The Golden LEAF Foundation board of directors thanks the governor and General Assembly for their leadership,” Golden LEAF Board Chairman Bo Biggs said. “We are honored that Golden LEAF can serve as a trusted conduit for much-needed resources to assist small businesses during this crisis.”
The NC Rural Center acts as a program administrator, managing the flow of loan applications to lending partners for underwriting and servicing. Lending partners include Business Expansion Funding Corporation, Carolina Small Business Development Fund, Mountain BizWorks, Natural Capital Investment Fund, Piedmont Business Capital, Sequoyah Fund, and Thread Capital.
“Today, North Carolina’s small business owners are facing an unprecedented economic challenge — and it will take a sustained statewide effort to support them through this crisis,” said NC Rural Center President Patrick Woodie. “The NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery program would not have been possible without the quick response and ‘can-do’ attitude of our partners, Golden LEAF’s ongoing support, and the confidence of the North Carolina General Assembly.”
Small-business owners affected by COVID-19 can learn more about the NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program and apply for a loan at https://ncrapidrecovery.org/, or to speak with someone about this program or other resources available to small businesses contact Business Link North Carolina at 1-800-228-8443.