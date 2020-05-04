Donated puppies embark on law enforcement careers in St. Pauls

Robeson County Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd visits Titan on Monday at the St. Pauls Police Department. Titan and his brother Kaiden are now members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. Robeson County Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd visits Titan on Monday at the St. Pauls Police Department. Titan and his brother Kaiden are now members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. Titan, left, and Kaiden are the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. Titan, left, and Kaiden are the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton.

ST. PAULS — Two four-legged officers have joined the 14-member police force here, embarking on a second chance at life after their mother was among 40 starving dogs rescued in January.

The 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies, Kaiden and Titan, were among litters of starving dogs rescued Jan. 17 from homes owned by Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. The 55-year-old Lumberton woman was charged with 40 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

St. Pauls Police officers traveled Friday to North Star Veterinary Hospital in Parkton to pick up the puppies, and give them a fresh start as police canines, St. Pauls police Chief Steve Dollinger said.

The puppies will continue to be socialized before undergoing obedience training, he said. They will undergo about six months of scent and patrol training when they are older.

Once trained, the dogs will help locate missing people, search for drugs and provide handler protection, Dollinger said.

During his time with the Middletown Township Police Department in Middletown, New Jersey, Dollinger served as a police canine handler for 11 years. He’s getting a chance to do it again with Kaiden.

Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson is Titan’s handler. Hinson said she is grateful for the experience.

“I just feel truly blessed,” she said.

Other police officers said they were excited and that they have detected a boost in department morale since the dogs were made part of the force.

They are an asset to the department, Officer Javier Lopez said.

“We’re ready to put them to work,” he said.

Officer Dwight Atkinson sees the future canine officers as a positive for the force.

“It feels like the police department is moving forward,” Atkinson said.

And he is encouraged by the new additions, the officer said.

“I look forward to coming to work here,” he said.

The puppies were among 34 produced in litters from the 40 dogs rescued in January, said Katherine Floyd, Robeson County animal cruelty investigator. Out of the 74 total dogs and puppies rescued, she has 16 left for which she needs to find homes.

“I’m just glad they’ve got a wonderful place, and they’ll be well taken care of,” Floyd said.

Floyd recalled reading a March news article in which Chief Dollinger said he was seeking donations from the public so he could buy two dogs. So, she gave him a call and offered the department two puppies free of charge. And the rest is history, Floyd said.

“We were just pleased that St. Pauls accepted the offer,” Floyd said.

Dollinger was gratitude for the offer.

“The opportunity to get two dogs donated saved us a fortune,” he said.

Floyd is working to place the remaining dogs in good homes, and any donations to cover veterinary expenses are welcomed, she said.

Anyone wishing to donate, can write a check to Robeson County Administration with “animal cruelty” written in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to the county’s government office at 701 N. Elm St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Robeson County Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd visits Titan on Monday at the St. Pauls Police Department. Titan and his brother Kaiden are now members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_SPPDdogs4.jpg Robeson County Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd visits Titan on Monday at the St. Pauls Police Department. Titan and his brother Kaiden are now members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. Titan, left, and Kaiden are the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_SPPDdogs1.jpg Titan, left, and Kaiden are the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_SPPDdogs3.jpg St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_SPPDdogs2-Copy.jpg St. Pauls police Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson holds on Monday Titan, left, and Kaiden, the newest members of the St. Pauls Police Department. Hinson is Titan’s handler. The two 6-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies were among litters from the 40 starving dogs rescued in January from residences owned by 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown in St. Pauls and Lumberton.

St. Pauls police get donated dogs

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]