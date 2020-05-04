Fairmont commissioners OK interim town manager’s contract

Kemp - Price -

Related Articles

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here approved on Monday a contract for Ricky Harris to act as interim town manager

The unanimous approval vote was taken during a special board meeting that took place via video conference call. Harris, the former Robeson County manager, will replace Katrina Tatum, whose last day is Wednesday.

The approved contract calls for Harris to be paid $1,000 a week. Harris also will be covered by worker’s compensation insurance.

Commissioner Charles Kemp made a motion to approve the contract, and Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree seconded the motion. Commissioner Terry Evans did not participate in the meeting.

The contract is effective Thursday, Mayor Charles Townsend said.

The agreement will remain in place “until such time as it is terminated by two-weeks written notice by one party to the other,” the contract reads in part.

According to the contract, “The employee is expected to devote 24 to 26 hours per week to the provision of the services expected of him. Commuting time is to be counted toward these hours.”

In a 4-1 vote, commissioners named Harris as the interim town manager during their April 21 meeting.

Harris retired as county manager in December 2018, after serving in the role for about 6 1/2 years. Harris was named interim county manager in 2011. The interim status was removed in 2012.

Harris replaces Tatum, who has served the town for a total of 10 years in many capacities.

Tatum was a code enforcement officer from 2000 to 2006. She took on the additional job of interim town manager in 2003 and held the position until she was replaced in June 2006. Tatum returned to Fairmont on Feb. 1, 2016, to serve as town manager.

Kemp described Harris as someone with a pleasing personality and a lot of knowledge to go with it. He said he looks forward to Harris’ leadership and is satisfied by the board’s choice.

“He’s what I hope to see in a town manager or a leader or administrative leader,” Kemp said.

Town Attorney Rob Price also had nothing but praise for Harris on Monday.

“Fairmont is extremely fortunate to be able to get somebody of Ricky’s caliber,” Price said. “I’m just thrilled that Fairmont is going to have Mr. Harris.”

The contract gives Harris responsibilities set forth by N.C. law and Section V., Article 5.1 of the town’s charter.

“The board of commissioners shall appoint a town manager who shall be the administrative head of the town government responsible for the supervision and administration of all departments,” according to the charter.

The town manager does not have to live in Fairmont at the time of appointment and must attend all board meetings.

Kemp https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_kemp19.jpg Kemp Price https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Price.jpg Price

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]