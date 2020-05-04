Chase that reached 140 mph ends in Robeson County

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A high-speed chase along Interstate 95 that began Sunday in Harnett County ended in Robeson County.

Curtis Benjamin Calvin, 75, of McLeansville, was charged with speeding, felony speeding to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, according to the State Highway Patrol. Calvin was placed in the Harnett County jail under a $57,000 secured bond.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes and reached a speed of 140 mph, according to a report by WRAL.

The chase began about 1:40 p.m. with Calvin operating his Chevrolet Corvette at a speed of 109 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the Highway Patrol.

As a trooper attempted to catch up in Harnett County, Calvin increased his speed 129 mph, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol office in Robeson County.

“He traveled southbound out of Harnett County through Cumberland County,” Lewis said.

A state trooper in Cumberland County joined the chase that ended in Robeson County near mile marker 17 on I-95, he said.

Also taking part in the chace was a Robeson County-based trooper who deployed stop sticks at mile marker 17, Lewis said.

The Harnett County-based trooper tried to stop Calvin by blocking the road with his car, the first sergeant said. Calvin collided with that trooper’s vehicle, before the Cumberland County state trooper collided with the Corvette.

Three state troopers were injured in the chase, according to WRAL. Among them was the state trooper who used his car to block Calvin’s path. Two others suffered minor injuries.

