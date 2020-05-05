Pembroke Town Council OKs development project for second time

Thomas Thomas

PEMBROKE — The Town Council here gave unanimous approval — for a second time — on Monday to a mixed-use permit to allow construction of student housing and businesses.

The Pembroke Council first approved the request from applicant Richard Collier, of McKim & Creed developers, on March 4, 2019. The project included constructing two buildings for student housing and a retail facility, in two phases, along a 14-acre tract of land on Prospect and Corinth roads.

It came back before the Town Council because the project has been modified by the developer and needed to be approved again, Town Manager Tyler Thomas said Monday during the meeting held via Zoom.

Collier said the plan has not changed much. The new scope will include minimizing the size of the structures to create a “more campus feel” and adding an additional retail development building.

The project’s purpose is to address the growing need for student housing caused by enrollment growth at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“The university is in need of this student housing,” Collier said.

The goal is to begin construction “as early this summer as possible,” he said.

The Council also approved the updated site plan.

Another site plan approved on Monday was for expansion of the Pembroke Rescue Squad’s facility. The plan adds an additional 100-by-100-foot vehicle bay for emergency vehicles, and space for a kitchen area, locker room and decontamination room.

The Council approved on Monday a second request made by the Pembroke Rescue Squad. The request was for an amendment to the Table of Permitted Uses in the Unified Development Ordinance that would allow “Public Safety Stations,” which are rescue squads, police and fire departments, to operate as a permitted use in the R-8 Multiple-Family Dwelling District.

“Rescue Squads were previously allowed in the C-3 District only. The Rescue Squad has recently moved to an R-8 District,” Thomas said.

Council approved revising the Table of Area, Yard, Height, and Lot Coverage Requirements to add required setbacks for Public Safety Stations in the R-8 Multiple-Family Dwelling District.

The town’s Parks and Recreation Department Comprehensive Systemwide Plan, which hasn’t been updated since 2001, also won Council approval Monday.

Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper said adopting the plan will allow the the department to receive higher scoring in grant funding. Harper told Council members in October that the department was not awarded an N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant to pay for a 3,000-square-foot splash pad. A lot of the points were deducted because of the lack of a master plan.

Harper said the department will send another grant application to the state on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I think we got an outstanding chance based on what I’m seeing,” he said.

The Council also approved recommendations in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Traffic Separation Study to improve overall safety at the town’s railroad crossings. Suggestions in the report included eliminating crossings at Odum, Barker and Vance streets; and near UNCP; and adding pedestrian crossings. The proposal also includes adding stop bars and four-quad gates to the crossing on Third Street.

In other business, the Council:

— Awarded an engineering contract to the Wooten Company to oversee improvements to the town’s Waste Water Treatment Plant. The plant currently has equipment that is 20 to 30 years old, Thomas said.

“We feel that they would be best suited to perform the design component of the project,” he said.

— Set a public hearing date of June 1 to consider amending the Unified Development Ordinance’s “Basic Definitions and Interpretations” to change the definition of “family.”

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

