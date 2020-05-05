Crime report

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Danielle Emanuel, Falcon Road, Pembroke; Stuart McCall, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; and Benson Chavis, McQueen Road, Shannon.

Cliffton Oxendine, of Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence and stole a Glock G17 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and a holster.

