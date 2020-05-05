Fairmont to distribute masks, gloves to help protect residents from COVID-19

By: Staff report
FAIRMONT — Town administrators here will distribute masks and gloves to residents on Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The distribution will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, call the town’s administrative offices at 910-628-9766.

