Fayetteville man faces multiple charges after surrendering in St. Pauls

LUMBERTON — Forty-five more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Robeson County during the weekend and into Monday, according to the local Health Department.

The total cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County stands at 281, and the virus has killed six county residents.

Of the 45 new cases reported, the oldest person to test positive was 74 and the youngest 4. The highest number of positive cases followed an established trend with 21 cases falling in the age range of 25 to 49.

The local hospital tested 26 of the cases, and an in-county private health-care provider tested two. The other 17 cases were tested at either a hospital, quick care facility or private provider outside the county.

The county Health Department follows up every positive case, but contact with some has been challenging because of inoperable phone numbers and the high volume of new cases needing extensive translation services, according to the department.

As of Monday, 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in isolation, with one under investigation, according to Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s website. Ten employees were in quarantine and 1,132 samples have been submitted for testing.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that there are 11,848 positive COVID-19 cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties. The department also reported that 430 state residents have died of the virus and 498 residents remain hospitalized.

The county’s positive case numbers did not match up with the NCDHHS total as of Monday, and county Health Department officials said in its release that the discrepancy is because the number released daily from the county is all positive cases versus those that are entered into the state data system, which occurs after contact is made and tracing has begun.

The NCDHHS released a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code across the state based on information provided late this past week. In Robeson County, Lumberton’s 28358 zip code reported the most confirmed cases, 59, and one death. At the time of its reporting, NCDHHS had only four deaths in Robeson County, with the other three reported in Fairmont, Orrum and Parkton.

St. Pauls had the second-highest case total in the county at 42, followed by Red Springs with 34 and Shannon, 14. Fairmont and Parkton had 13 cases each and Rowland had 12 cases. Lumberton’s 28360 zip code had 11 reported cases. The remaining zip codes’s counts are as follows: Lumber Bridge with seven; Maxton, four; Pembroke, three; and Orrum, two.

Robeson County was listed as the North Carolina county with the highest COVID-19 growth rate from April 22 to April 29, according to the 24/7 Wall St. news site. The research compiled and reviewed confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in each county for the seven-day period as reported by state and local health departments. Counties were ranked on the percentage change in total cases during that time.

According to 24/7 Wall St., Robeson County had a 326.5% jump between April 22 and 29, from 34 cases to 145.

After the end of the seven days, the county’s rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 residents was 108.7, which was more than the state average of 98 cases per 100,000. On April 22, Robeson’s rate was 25.5 per 100,000, which was well below the state average of 71.1. This figures were based on the county’s total population of 133,442.

A contributing factor was the percent of the workforce in high-risk industries, and the research from 24/7 Wall St. had 16.5 percent of Robeson County’s workforce falling under the category of high-risk industries. The article based this on the 2018 annual employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

The office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., sent out links to help people with financial questions regarding federal stimulus money and unemployment benefits.

A link for frequently asked questions about the Economic Impact Payment can be viewed at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus-tax-relief-and-economic-impact-payments. For people who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and have not yet received a direct payment, the status of that payment can be viewed at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Anyone who is a Social Security recipient and does not file a tax return does not need to take any action in order to receive his or her check. More information can be found at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.

Assistance is now available for independent contractors and self-employed individuals who are out of work because of COVID-19. To apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, go to https://des.nc.gov/.

Image for web only https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_COVID-19-image.jpg Image for web only