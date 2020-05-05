Fayetteville man faces multiple charges after surrendering in St. Pauls

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — A 43-year-old Fayetteville man faces multiple charges after turning himself in to police here.

Antonia Caldwell, of Tobermory Road, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, exceeding posted speed limit, and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Caldwell was released pending a court date.

Officer Justin Hill attempted Friday to stop a car at North Railroad Street and East McRainey Road for a motor vehicle violation about 8:15 p.m., according to the police department. A six-minute pursuit began when the car’s driver refused to stop.

The driver abandoned the car at Barker Ten Mile Road and Lester McHail Drive and ran off, said Brynn Hinson, the department’s Public Information officer.

