County reports 22 new positive cases of COVID-19

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, putting the county’s total at 303 positive cases.
Of the new cases, 13 were female and nine were male. The oldest new patient was 69 years old, while the youngest was 5 years old. Half of the 22 confirmed cases involved people who fell in the 25-49 age range.
The local hospital administered nine of the cases and out-of-county hospitals, quick care facilities and private practices accounted for seven positive tests. Three cases were tested at a private health-care provider, two were tested at the local Health Department and one at a Veterans Affairs health-care facility.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday that 10 patients were in isolation because of the new coronavirus, and one patient remains under investigation. Twelve hospital employees are in quarantine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 12,256 confirmed cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties. The new coronavirus has killed 452 state residents and 534 remain hospitalized.
Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director, responded Tuesday to questions about the zip codes map released by the NCDHHS. The “hot spots” in Robeson County shown on the map were Lumberton’s 28358 zip code, and St. Pauls, Red Springs and the northwestern portion of the county.
The map would “identify where a person lives, but does not take into account employment, which has been the most constant denominator lately,” Smith said.
“Additionally we have households with five or more contacts that could skew the results, and 25358 is a huge zip code and covers a large geographical area,” he said.
The state government has requested administrative flexibility from the United States Department of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service to ensure North Carolina’s residents continue to receive SNAP benefits and have adequate access to food, according to information released Tuesday by county government.
North Carolina requested approval to authorize retail food stores to accept SNAP benefits via online transactions with an Electronic Benefits Transfer card. This allows eligible families to buy certain food items online using SNAP benefits and maintain self-quarantine and engage in social distancing. Currently, the only online purchase retailers approved by the USDA are Amazon and Walmart. This policy is effective Thursday for all current FNS households.
Online purchases using EBT will follow the same guidelines for allowable purchases as in-store purchases. Participants will not be able to use FNS benefits to pay for delivery or service charges.
Regular six- and 12-month certification FNS cases will not receive a re-certification, as normal, from the state, but only for this time frame. For households that receive SNAP benefits and their certification is for three years, a review form is mailed to them and they can mail it to the Department of Social Services at 120 Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton or place it in the drop box at the front entrance of the DSS building.
The deadline for May certifications for SNAP cases is May 15 and June certifications is June 15.