Crime report

May 6, 2020
The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Connie Lowery, Lombardy Village Road, Shannon; Jessica Spillman, Wagon Loop Road, Lumberton; Rasheen Scott, Alamac Road, Lumberton; and Nan McGirt, N.C. 211 West, Lumberton.

