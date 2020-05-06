Crime report

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here voted Tuesday to approve a $766,000 loan to fund the construction of a new water treatment plant.

The new money is in addition to a $2.2 million loan the town took out to pay for the treatment facility.

“If we don’t do this then the whole project is out,” Town Manager David Ashburn said during a meeting livestreamed on his Facebook page.

The county doesn’t have enough water to supply the town’s residents, and the water plant is the only option, Ashburn said. The existing treatment plant can not function for much longer without repairs, he added.

After receiving bids from engineers and material prices increasing beyond original estimates, the town had to come up with an extra $2,512,000, Ashburn said.

“To cover the cost, we had to add on to the loan we already had,” Mayor Edward Henderson said after the meeting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to pay $1,746,000 of the needed grant money, if the town pays $766,000.

In addition, the town will pay a bond of 1.375% on the short-term $766,000 loan, and 2.375% on the $2.2 million loan. The bond payments will be paid once each year to the USDA over the next 40 years, Ashburn said. He estimates the annual payment to be $110,000, or lower if interest rates drop within the next year.

In August 2018, the town was awarded a $7 million USDA grant for the project, which now carries an estimated cost $9,619,000.

“We look forward to moving forward on this much-needed project,” said Judy Hunt, USDA-Rural Development area specialist, who attended the meeting via video call.

Once finances are approved by the N.C. Department of State Treasurer’s Local Government Commission in June, the town can break ground on the project, Henderson said.

Town Finance Director Sharon McFarland commended Hunt for her help in the project.

“We could not have done this without you, Judy,” McFarland said.

In other business, commissioners adopted a fair housing plan. The plan was needed so the town could continue its pursuit of a $2 million Community Development Block Grant to fund repairs or replacement of old sewer lines.

Commissioners also renewed the appointment of Alton McNeill and Crawford Garland Arrington III to the town’s ABC Board.

The board members also accepted a bid from S. Preston Douglas and Associates to act as its new auditor, replacing former Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co.

Commissioners also were given an update on the town’s latest COVID-19 count.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 40 cases of COVID-19 in Red Springs, Ashburn said. The town accounts for 13% of the 303 total cases in Robeson County.

“In Red Springs we are trying to follow the states’ guidelines as close as possible,” Henderson said.

He encouraged town residents to continue the practices of social distancing and gathering in groups of 10 or less.

“Wear your masks and wash your hands,” he said.

Commissioner Duron Burney, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detective, said violators of Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders will be charged.

“We are starting to write tickets for it,” Burney said.

Ashburn https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Ashburn_1.jpg Ashburn Henderson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Henderson_1.jpg Henderson

Jessica Horne Staff writer