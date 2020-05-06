Businesses, state parks to reopen Saturday as part of Gov. Cooper’s Phase 1

Biggs Biggs Hall Hall

LUMBERTON — State parks and some local retailers are getting ready for the business activities allowed starting Saturday in Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the state.

And, Lumber River State Park will reopen Saturday, said Katie Hall, N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation public information officer.

On March 14 Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 117, which prohibited gatherings and suspended public operations at state sites, including visitor centers, campgrounds and areas other than state parks and trails, according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Cooper encourages parks to reopen in Phase 1 of his plan, which he announced Tuesday.

“Superintendents (at each park) have identified areas that should be open and areas that should remain closed at each park in Phase 1,” Hall said.

In the first phase, trails, restrooms and some boat access points will be opened. Campgrounds are to reopen on May 22 during Phase 2, she said. Visitor centers, classrooms, community swim areas, picnic shelters and rental facilities will remain closed until the third phase.

Group camps will remain closed until at least June 30, according to the N.C. State Parks website.

Also scheduled to open Saturday is Biggs Park Mall, which will operate on limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow for extra cleaning measures, said Chelsea Biggs, mall manager. The mall will follow guidelines set forth by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the facilities, social distancing enforced and common areas disinfected hourly, she said.

“We hope that people will be able to come and shop for their moms and get them something special while being safe at the same time,” Biggs said.

Some stores will not reopen until next week, she said. And each will each follow policies set by individual corporate offices.

The mall has been closed since March 28, and Biggs said she is excited for Saturday’s reopening.

“We are excited to open and get back to semi-normal,” Biggs said.

In the meantime, the county’s recreation department is starting to get creative in its approach to sports.

Though Robeson County Parks and Recreation will not reopen parks or play host to in-person sports activities, it is taking sports online, said Wendy Chavis director of the county’s recreation department.

The county is uploading tutorial videos of local coaches explaining the rules and fundamentals of such sports as baseball on its website, she said.

“We’re showing them the fundamentals of the game so they can keep practicing,” Chavis said.

By July, the department also hopes to host virtual sports games that youth can participate in on its website.

“It’s (the coronavirus) not going to last forever, but we want our kids to stay involved,” she said.

Chavis worries about the safety of county youth who use sports to escape abuse at home or to avoid getting into trouble, she said. Some use sports to release anger or stress.

“Our ball fields save a lot of our kids,” she said. “… Parks and Rec is their outlet.”

Because of the virus, many programs have been canceled, like baseball, Chavis said.

Uncertainty surrounds summer camps, which are offered in 15 locations across the county at multiple schools, she said. Because schools are closed and gatherings are restricted to 10 people, the outcome does not look favorable.

“Until we know more, right now summer camps are not an option,” she said.

Jessica Horne and T.C. Hunter Staff writers

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected], or T.C. Hunter at 910-816-1974 or at [email protected]

