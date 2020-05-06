Robeson County Health Department announces 20 more COVID-19 cases

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County grew by 20 on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

The new cases for the novel coronavirus brings the county’s total to 323 cases since the first case was reported on March 21.

Of the new cases, the oldest person to test positive was 73 years old and the youngest person was 19. Seven of the new patients were in the 25 to 49 age range.

At least eight of the cases were either a contact to a positive case or were a household contact to someone who tested positive, according to the Health Department.

The local hospital tested 13 of the positive cases, and one was tested at a private clinic. The other six were tested out of the county at either a private clinic, quick-care facility or hospital.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on Wednesday that 11 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in isolation and one patient was under investigation. A total of 11 employees were in quarantine and the hospital had administered 1,281 tests.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 12,758 positive cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties as of Wednesday. A total of 477 state residents have died because of the virus and 516 residents remain hospitalized.

In related news, the NCDHHS announced that as of Wednesday North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services participants can buy groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at authorized online EBT retailers. North Carolina is the 10th state to implement this flexibility, which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 emergency.

The new flexibility will allow participants to buy food while also promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and helping families with transportation and mobility barriers.

“People need to feed their families while also practicing social distancing,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary. “This will allow families to order groceries at home and lower their risk of getting sick.”

Currently, Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers approved for online FNS purchases nationally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture must approve other retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program. NCDHHS encourages other EBT retailers to pursue USDA approval to become authorized online retailers.

