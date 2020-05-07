United Way gets $140,000 in federal money to distribute to local agencies

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County has received more than $140,000 that will be distributed to local agencies that provide food and shelter to Robeson County residents in need.
The money was made available through Phase 37, $57,802; and Phase CARES, $82,409; of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
“It’s two parts of money for our county and it can be utilized to help some of our partner agencies and some of our non-partner agencies,” said Tomeika Munn, director of Community Impact at United Way of Robeson County.
The selection was made by a National Board led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North American, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
Phase 37 is an allocation given to the county annually based on a formula established by poverty and unemployment rates in the area. Robeson County was allocated $57,802 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county this year, which is down about $10,000 from last year’s supplement, said Munn.
“We had less money so we probably had lower unemployment and less poverty,” Munn said.
The $82,409 from Phase CARES is part the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide the health-care resources needed to fight COVID-19.
The additional funds offset the funding cut in the Phase 37 allocation and assists with the increased need caused by COVID-19, Munn said.
The local board is overseen by United Way of Robeson County, which was charged with distributing the money appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the nation.
United Way of Robeson County will accept applications for portions of the money and then determine how funds are awarded and distributed among local service agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Robeson County.
Phase 37 and Phase CARES EFSP are two separate applications.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies that are chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based or local units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may download the application from the unitedwayrobeson.org website. For more information, contact Munn at [email protected]
The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Thursday. The application must be signed and emailed with attachments to [email protected]
Because of rapidly escalating needs, United Way of Robeson County also has established a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to support efforts to provide services to residents affected by the new coronavirus. The fund’s goal will be to distribute financial resources as quickly as possible to Robeson County nonprofits. As of Thursday, 35 donors had contributed $4,040. The goal is $10,000.
Donations to United Way of Robeson County’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund are tax-deductible. The CARES Act allows up to $300 in contributions made to a nonprofit charity as a deduction from gross income if the taxpayer takes the standard deduction on his or her 2020 tax return.
To make a donation by check, other assets or to direct an IRA Qualified Charitable Deduction to United Way of Robeson County for the United Way COVID-19 Hunger Response Fund, contact Lauren Metzger at [email protected] or by calling 910-739-4249.
