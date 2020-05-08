Crime report

May 8, 2020 robesonian News 0

Paula Bruce, of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was robbed at North Roberts Avenue and Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The burglar stole her purse, which contained assorted medications, two asthma inhalers, cash and multiple identification cards.

Derrick Hunt reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery that occurred on Old Lowery Road in Shannon.

James Quinn reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon on Liberty Park Road in St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Raquan Rogers, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Joe Rogers, Williamson Road, Fairmont; and Kacy Sanderson, Tonka Road, Maxton.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

For web only
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_police-lights-5.jpgFor web only