Sheriff’s Office personnel make three arrests for drug-related crimes

LUMBERTON — Three people were arrested on multiple drug charges Thursday after two separate property searches yielded drugs.

Two Lumber Bridge men were arrested after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and investigators seized a quantity of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, Ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia, three firearms and about $7,100 in cash from a property at 292 Chris Road in Lumber Bridge, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Lashawn Melvin, 47, and Jeremiah Deonta Gibbs, 33, were charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Melvin also was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA (Ecstasy) and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Melvin and Gibbs were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, Melvin under a $100,000 secured bond and Gibbs under a $50,000 secured bond.

Also arrested Thursday was 20-year-old Joshua Robert Locklear, of Pembroke, after investigators seized a quantity of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from a Strickland Heights Apartment, located at 701 Roberts Ave. in Pembroke, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted Drug Enforcement Division investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT team operators with the investigations.

Anyone with information about the investigations or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

