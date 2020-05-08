Three people face charges after man assaulted

RED SPRINGS — A 24-year-old man is recovering from injuries suffered Monday during an assault that took place on San Marina Drive and resulted in three people going to jail.

Amber Locklear, 23, of Pembroke; and Fairmont residents Juan Acevedo, 28, and Johnny Ross, 19, are accused of involvement in the assault of Jared Hunt, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear, Acevedo and Ross each were charged with felony conspiracy; robbery with a dangerous weapon; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

All three were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $260,000 secured bond.

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies and investigators were dispatched to the 100 block of San Marina Drive in Red Springs in reference to a report of a man yelling for help in a field, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was found suffering multiple injuries and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hunt continues to recover from his injuries.

The vehicle operated by Locklear, Ross and Acevedo was located on McQueen Road in Red Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, deputies and investigators seized property belonging to Hunt, and a firearm, fentanyl, Ecstasy pills, Xanax pills and marijuana.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Locklear
Acevedo
Ross
Staff report