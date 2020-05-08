Parkton man faces charges after break-in

May 8, 2020 robesonian News 0

PARKTON — A 23-year-old Parkton man was arrested Wednesday after a break-in on Southern Comfort Drive.

Michael D. Verrilli was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Verrilli was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

The burglary occurred on the 300 block of Southern Comfort Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A stolen firearm and PlayStation 4 were recovered by sheriff’s deputies.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Verrilli
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Michael-Verrili.jpgVerrilli

Staff report