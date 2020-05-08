Tillis Tillis Smith Smith image for web only image for web only

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department announced Friday that 16 more residents have contracted COVID-19.

The total of the confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Robeson County now stands at 370.

Six males and 10 females were among the cases announced Friday, with the oldest new COVID-19 patient being 58 the youngest 19. Fourteen of the new cases involved people in the 25 to 49 age range.

The local hospital tested 11 of the cases and three were reported by the county Health Department. The other two were tested outside Robeson County.

The county Health Department and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina announced Friday the opening of two free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites, which will be operated with support from Community Organized Relief Effort, an emergency relief nonprofit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee. The Department of Health’s testing site opens Wednesday at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, and the Lumbee Tribe testing site opens on May 17 at the Lumbee Tribal Building in Pembroke.

Testing at both sites is open to people ages 16 and older, including the asymptomatic and symptomatic. As a reminder, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

People interested in being tested should register using the link www.robesoncovidtesting.com, which will open on Monday. When completing the registration process individuals will have the option of selecting their preferred testing site. All Robeson County residents and Lumbee tribal area residents who qualify for a test may make an appointment through the portal. A driver’s license, Social Security card, Lumbee tribal card or other valid form of ID will be accepted for identification purposes at the time of appointment. Tests are self-administered orally; and a video tutorial can be accessed using this link https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LNopEE7lC6E&feature=emb_title. This link is also accessible through the electronic registration portal.

Anyone needing assistance with the online registration process can contact the county Department of Public Health by calling 910-671-3220 or the Lumbee Tribe by calling 833-684-0592. Both phone lines will be available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Evening or weekend callers can leave a message, and calls will be returned the following business day.

The Robeson County Department of Public Health’s testing site will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through May 17. The tribe’s testing site will operate Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Health Departments’s testing site will operate Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.c to 3 p.m. Testing opportunities will be provided as long as supplies last.

“The Robeson County Health Department is pleased to partner with the Lumbee Tribe in offering drive-though testing for COVID-19 in two locations in the county. Using the material resources from CORE in conjunction with the human capital supplied by agencies and volunteers countywide, we are proud to offer a service open to all Robeson County residents,” said Bill Smith, Health Department director. “The self-administered test will be relatively easy for all participants to perform. While COVID-19 is especially hard on the aged and those with chronic medical conditions, it must be noted that over 90% of the people testing positive in this county were under 65. That makes this an ideal opportunity for individuals to gain knowledge of their status.”

As of Friday, Southeastern Regional Medical Center had 11 patients in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and eight employees remained quarantined.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Friday there were 13,868 confirmed cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 527 state residents, and 515 remain hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The NCDHHS website on Friday showed 327 cases reported in Robeson County, with 124 of those cases in Lumberton, which is the most of any municipality in the county.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award more than $12 million to 39 North Carolina health- care centers funded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to support expanded COVID-19 testing. Robeson Health Care Corporation, in Pembroke, is in line to receive $280,009.

The money is part of the Health Care Enhancement Act and Paycheck Protection Program, according to Tillis. The funding will be used to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities, including the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities. The money also can be used to pay for additional protective resources, laboratory services, training for staff, and expanded outreach.

“This funding will provide our health-care facilities across the state with expanded testing capabilities, which is key in our efforts to protect the health of North Carolinians,” Tillis said.

