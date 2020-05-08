Pet of the week

Sasha is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is believed to be a Belgian Malinois and Chow mix. She is about 1.5 to 2 years old. She is a beautiful, loyal, and extremely intelligent dog. Sasha is heartworm negative, vaccinated, and will be spayed before leaving the rescue. She is a playful dog who will do well with a lot of exercise and a “job.” She will need a owner who is dog savvy and understands a strong-willed, intelligent breed. Because of COVID-19 regulations we only allow visitors by appointment. Please call 910-738-8282 to schedule. You can also email us at [email protected]

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society