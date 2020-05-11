Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Janice McClelland, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Elijah Clay, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Lisa Locklear, Iona Church Road, Fairmont; J. Brisson, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Michael Gradiney, East McRainey Road, St. Pauls; Jacob Zamora, Garrett Drive, Fairmont; and Jerry Tolson, East McRainey Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Crystal Locklear, Darlene Drive, Maxton; Wilma Locklear, Maverick Road, Lumberton; Endora Lowery, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; Kimberly Hunt, Himark Road, Shannon; Kawanis Glenn, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Nachella Jones, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; Gracie Maynor, Cheryl Lynn’s Drive, Maxton; and Kevin Brisson, Brisson Road, St. Pauls; Linda Oxendine, Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; Stephen Strickland, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Rebecca Bullard, Oxendine School Road, Maxton.

