SECU donates $22,400 to Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region

LUMBERTON — The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region, which serves Robeson and Cumberland counties, has received a $22,400 donation from the State Employee’s Credit Union and the SECU Foundation to help respond to COVID-19.

The gift, announced Friday, is part of a $2 million donation to help the Salvation Army deliver food, shelter, or emergency financial assistance services at its locations across North Carolina. The Sandhills Region received its share of the funding on April 14.

“People who have never walked through the doors of The Salvation Army are asking for help – they are coming to us on their darkest day. We spend time with them to find solutions. The same people leave with hope and reassurance,” said Maj. Tim Grider, of The Salvation Army of the Sandhills. “We cannot thank SECU and SECU Foundation enough for giving us the means to provide hope.”

Since the pandemic began, requests for assistance made to The Salvation Army USA have risen sharply, according to the Salvation Army. The organization is providing daily meals to the homeless and people in need, and assisting with rent/utilities through coordinated entry.

“SECU and the SECU Foundation wanted to find a way to assist that would provide the greatest impact – leverage our resources with matching donations was a great solution,” said Bob Brinson, board chairman of SECU. “Thousands of people are struggling from loss of wages, health issues, and many other challenges as a result of the pandemic.”

The Salvation Army USA’s leadership and partnerships across the state with other organizations also will help in providing COVID-19 relief efforts, he said.

“The Salvation Army lives its commitment to helping care for the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chairperson. “Their staff and dedicated volunteers are focusing additional efforts to serve those in need during this difficult time.”

