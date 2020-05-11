Red Springs man faces murder charge after his grandmother shot

LUMBERTON — More than seven weeks since stepping on the hardwood for a game, the Lumberton Pirates are state champions.

For Lumberton first-year coach Bryant Edwards, the end of a long seven-plus weeks brings closure for the team.

“It’s finally been announced now so I can finally get to my team and have a closing meeting to close things down on a positive note. There’s not many teams that finish their year on a win. To have that in one of my seasons as a head coach feels really good,” Edwards said.

“I just knew we was going to get a ring,” Lumberton senior Jordan McNeill said. “I felt like with all of those 16 teams playing for a title that they all deserved it. It was only right. … I thank God because it’s a blessing.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s board of directors on Wednesday awarded all 16 teams that qualified for the state basketball championships the title of co-champion. The Pirates share the 2020 4A boys crown with North Mecklenburg, who was set to play Lumberton for the title on March 14 in Chapel Hill before the game was postponed and later canceled.

“A state championship was not in reaching distance from me. I wanted to win a conference championship, I would like to go on a good run in the playoffs, I’d like to do stuff like this at this level,” Edwards said “For my first year going in and being awarded a state champion, it’s awesome, but it’s all about the guys and the coaching staff that made it possible.”

This is the first instance since the 1960’s when the NCHSAA did not have a sole champion for a team sport. The board voted on the matter to make both sides co-state champions.

“We actually took a vote on it and we felt like in this crazy time in which we are in that crowning an East Region and West Region champion did not do either side justice and we felt like co-champions was the best thing we could do to honor all the work student-athletes and what they have put into it,” said Brad Craddock, NCHSAA board of directors president.

The state championship is the first basketball title in Robeson County since 2001 when the Lumberton girls basketball team defeated East Wake, and the first for the Lumberton boys program.

On the Thursday before the state championships, the NCHSAA elected to postpone the state championship games, and at the same time put a hold on the spring sports season.

After Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that public schools in North Carolina would no return to in-person classes this school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCHSAA responded by canceling the spring sports season as well as the basketball championships.

“Whenever Gov. Cooper canceled school, I was talking to some people and they were telling me, ‘Hey, we really don’t think North Carolina is going to go co-state champions,’” Edwards said. “In my mind, I was just getting my mind prepared for Eastern finals champion, which we were already are. The guys deserve it, both sides. It’s out of our control.”

The appearance in the state championship game would’ve been the Lumberton boys program’s first time on that stage taking on a nationally-ranked North Mecklenburg team.

“Me, personally, I wanted to play just to get the experience,” McNeill said. “I felt like we had a good chance with the momentum we had. It was crazy. I know everyone in the community and my teammates wanted to play the game as well.”

To get to the state championship, Lumberton also made its first appearance in a NCHSAA regional final, and defeated Pinecrest, 66-47, at Fayetteville State on March 7.

Lumberton’s run to the state championship also included three straight road wins over the Nos. 1, 4 and 8 seeds in the East Region to set up the third meeting against Pinecrest this season. That came after the Pirates defeated South Central, the 2019 4A state champs, at home in the first round.

“You could tell we had a lot of growth each game and we just kept moving forward,” McNeill said. “Everyone was doubting us but we proved them wrong each game.”

The Pirates were featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter as a part of its “Senior Night” segment on March 25 that honored teams and players that had their season cut short.

“It’s been really good to get a lot of recognition for a program that’s never really had much recognition to show for,” Edwards said. “It’s good our guys got to experience this, especially the seniors.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton senior Michael Todd (50) dances among his teammates after the Pirates defeated Pinecrest in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final, which would be the final game of the season for the Pirates. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_92291-4.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton senior Michael Todd (50) dances among his teammates after the Pirates defeated Pinecrest in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final, which would be the final game of the season for the Pirates. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo The Lumberton boys basketball team lifts the 4A East Regional title trophy up on March 7 after the Pirates defeated Pinecrest at Fayetteville State to punch their ticket to their first NCHSAA state basketball title game. On Wednesday, the NCHSAA named the Pirates state co-champions with North Mecklenburg since the state title game was not played. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_9244-4.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo The Lumberton boys basketball team lifts the 4A East Regional title trophy up on March 7 after the Pirates defeated Pinecrest at Fayetteville State to punch their ticket to their first NCHSAA state basketball title game. On Wednesday, the NCHSAA named the Pirates state co-champions with North Mecklenburg since the state title game was not played.

Title is Lumberton boys first state title

Jonathan Bym Sports editor