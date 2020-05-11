Red Springs man faces murder charge after his grandmother shot

RED SPRINGS — An 18-year-old Red Springs man was arrested Sunday evening after the shooting death of his 77-year-old grandmother.

Justin Penn, of 220 Hubert McLean Ave., is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Penn, of the same residence, according to the Red Springs Police Department. He admitted to the shooting, which took place about 5 p.m. Sunday at the residence on Hubert McLean Avenue, according to the police department.

Justin Penn was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, according to the police department.

Police are trying to determine a motive for the shooting, and the State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

Penn
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Penn.jpgPenn

Staff report