UNCP’s Leslie Locklear appointed to educational diversity task force

PEMBROKE — Leslie Locklear, The FATE project coordinator at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been appointed to serve on Gov. Roy Cooper’s DRIVE Task Force.

Lesilie Locklear will serve as the Recruitment Sub-Committee co-chair on the task force that is to develop a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education (DRIVE) by focusing on improving equity and inclusion in education. The task force is to submit a report to the governor with recommendations to reach that goal.

At UNCP, Locklear serves as program coordinator for the First Americans Teacher Education program and First Americans Educational Leadership program. The program seeks to increase the number of qualified American Indian teachers who will teach in schools with significant American Indian student populations. The program proposes to address the shortage of American Indian teachers at all grade levels through a comprehensive strategy that will include licensure preparation and induction support.

She also serves as the co-chair of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization Adult Advisory Committee.

The DRIVE Task Force was established in December through Executive Order No. 113. The governor highlighted the executive order at the DRIVE Summit co-hosted by the Office of the Governor, the North Carolina Business Committee on Education and The Hunt Institute.

According to the governor’s office, the summit served as the first step toward developing a statewide plan of action to ensure there is equitable representation of educators across North Carolina.

Executive Order No. 113 calls for the Task Force to submit a report to the Office of the Governor that:

— Assesses the state’s progress in increasing educator diversity in K-12 public schools.

— Identifies short-, mid-range, and long-term strategies to increase educator diversity.

— Identifies stakeholders, assets, and sources of funding that can be leveraged to recruit, retain, develop, and support more educators of colors.

— Proposes metrics and standards by which the governor can evaluate the state’s success in achieving its goals under the Plan and improving recruitment, retention, development, and support of educators of colors.

— Identifies what recommendations for increasing educator diversity in the state should be prioritized and addressed.

The task force is comprised of at least 15 members appointed by the governor. Members include parents, educators, administrators, education advocates, representatives of state and local government, representatives from the University of North Carolina system and North Carolina Community College System, and employers with a presence in North Carolina.

The Hunt Institute, an affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy, will provide facilitation and research support for the task force.

“North Carolina is committed to living up to our responsibility to deliver a quality education to every student in every county,” Cooper said. “This group of experts knows how to tackle the inequities across our state in order to ensure quality education.”

Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Leslie-Locklear.jpgLocklear