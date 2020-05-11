Fairmont police seek help finding man believed to have written counterfeit checks

FAIRMONT — The police department here is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have written multiple counterfeit checks in North and South Carolina since January.

The man is thought to have used counterfeit checks on a valid account to obtain merchandise, according to the Fairmont Police Department. Counterfeit checks have been discovered in Pembroke, Laurinburg, Fairmont, and in Dillon and Tabor City, South Carolina.

He is believed to be driving a dark Kia passenger car, according to the police department.

In images taken in March from a surveillance video, the black male can be seen with a goatee and dark baseball cap. No information on his height, age or weight was provided.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766. Callers can remain anonymous.

Fairmont police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of using counterfeit checks on a valid account to obtain merchandise. He is believed to be driving a dark Kia passenger car. Anyone with information on the identity of the man should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Fairontfraud2.jpgFairmont police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of using counterfeit checks on a valid account to obtain merchandise. He is believed to be driving a dark Kia passenger car. Anyone with information on the identity of the man should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766.

Fairmont police are asking for help in identifying this man, who is accused of using counterfeit checks on a valid account to obtain merchandise. Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_fairontfraud1.jpgFairmont police are asking for help in identifying this man, who is accused of using counterfeit checks on a valid account to obtain merchandise. Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766.

Staff report