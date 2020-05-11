Fairmont police seek help finding man believed to have written counterfeit checks

May 08, 2020
PEMBROKE — A deal, described as being worth millions of dollars, was announced Friday for the purchase of Native Angels’ Enterprise.
JR Dallas Wealth Management said it had acquired Native Angels’ Enterprise, which includes The Angel Exchange, Native Angel’s Homecare and Native Angel’s total property management.
According to its website, the company based in Coppell, Texas, finances commercial real estate and offers equity and private loan products.
Bobby Jacobs-Ghaffar, one of the co-founders of Angel Exchange, confirmed Friday that Native Angels’ Enterprise was acquired about a month ago, but could not provide the purchase price before The Robesonian’s deadline on Friday.
“We’re very excited about it. This is great news after everything that has happened with COVID-19,” Jacobs-Ghaffar said.
The new owners are interested in jump-starting the economy by creating new jobs with this multi-phase development project, she said.
JR Dallas Wealth Management will take the lead in the construction, real estate and health-care projects sales and marketing of the multi-phase development, which is projected to begin in the next couple of months.
“We believe in empathy and improving the economies by creating more jobs,” Jr. Dallas CEO Jehangir A. Raja said in a statement. “Unless our communities are working and employed happily, growth is not sustainable. Our team of experts are dedicated to completing our projects and adding values to the communities. Every job that we create, is a dream job for our team. We understand that and strive to make dreams come true.”
Calls made to the company Friday were not returned before deadline. Information about JR Dallas could not be obtained by the Dallas office of the Better Business Bureau or the Office of the Secretary of State in Texas before deadline.
Jacobs-Ghaffar will serve as a local contact for information and economic development for JR Dallas Wealth Management.
“We are excited to close this chapter on Native Angels and open up a new chapter in concert with JR Dallas Wealth Management,” Jacobs-Ghaffar said.
A past chapter involving the Native Exchange building created some drama in Robeson County.
The 31,951-square-foot building, located at COMtech Business Park, was talked about in January 2018 as a possible permanent location for the storm-displaced Public Schools of Robeson County central office staff. At the time, it was listed for sale for $6 million when the county Board of Commissioners, with then Chairman Raymond Cummings and commissioners Jerry Stephens, Roger Oxendine and Berlester Campbell voting in favor, advised Patrick Pait, the county attorney at the time, to negotiate to buy the building.
The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County said it was not interested because the Native Exchange building, which at the time was serving as a temporary home after flooding from Hurricane Matthew destroyed the central office on N.C. 72, did not meet its needs for the future.
After reaffirming the desire to purchase at a subsequent meeting during which many residents spoke in opposition, the commissioners fell silent on the issue, and although no formal action was ever taken to purchase, the board never acted again. The school board instead moved the central office to the old BB&T building on Kahn Drive, where they are still located.
JR Dallas Wealth Management has scheduled a virtual press conference via Webex for 3 p.m. Wednesday . To watch the meeting go to https://meetingsamer18.webex.com/meetingsamer18/j.php?MTID=me9d54086c803d4c7116807d58b8f30df. The meeting number is 294 471 061 and the password is 9Ha6ttPutM3 (94268878 from phones and video systems).
Co-founder confirms sell to Texas company