Lumberton man faces charge in fatal hit-and-run on N.C. 72

May 12, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0

LUMBERTON — A 21-year-old Lumberton man was charged Monday in the hit-and-run incident on N.C. 72 that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 40-year-old woman injured on Friday.

Christopher Deshawn Sampson, of 268 Ronald Blvd., was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, said Sgt. James McVicker, of the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers found Sampson’s white 2004 Buick Regal passenger car at his residence on Monday afternoon, McVicker said. Sampson fled on foot into a wooded area near the mobile home park, and was caught an hour later, he said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

“They assisted with canines and deputies,” McVicker said.

He is thankful to the Sheriff’s Office for the help that led to Sampson’s arrest, the Highway Patrol sergeant said.

The hit-and-run took place about 8:47 p.m. Friday near Lowe Road in Lumberton, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Lisa Ann Bell and Michael Farina, both of Helena Drive in Lumberton, were walking west along N.C. 72 when a vehicle struck them from behind, McVicker said.

The vehicle was driven away from the scene and continued traveling west on N.C. 72, he said. Farina was pronounced dead at the scene. Bell was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Sampson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_CHRISTOPHER-DESHAWN-SAMPSON.jpgSampson

Staff report