Maxton Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday via teleconference

May 12, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The Tuesday meeting of the Town of Maxton Board of Commissioners will be an electronic meeting conducted via Free Conference Call.

“The public is invited to join the meeting by conference call,” Town Clerk Jacqueline Johnson said.

Residents who want to join the meeting must call the conference phone number, 978-990-5375, and use the code 2799865.

Any resident wishing to offer public comments during the public forum portion of the meeting should send their comments to Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Public comments will be read at the meeting,” Johnson said.

“As COVID-19 restrictions are eased in coming weeks and months, the Board of Commissioners hopes to return to its normal format for its monthly meetings,” the meeting notice reads in part.

