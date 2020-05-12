North Carolina Zoo takes in orphaned otter

LUMBERTON — An orphaned otter taken in by a local wildlife rescue organization began the next chapter of her rehabilitation Tuesday when she arrived at the North Carolina Zoo.

Kiwi, who is about 2 months old, was found roaming a parking lot in Raeford on May 2 and was rescued by A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release, said Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of the nonprofit.

The otter was taken to Kriston’s Lumberton home, where she was cared for until her transfer to the zoo Tuesday morning.

“We are taking her there, to their wildlife rehab center, where she will meet two other otter pups from the Outer Banks on Wednesday,” Kriston said. “The plan is to finish being raised together and then released back into the wild.”

Kiwi is adjusting to her new environment at the zoo’s Valerie H. Schindler Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, said Dr. Jb Minter, N.C. Zoo director of Animal Health.

“The otter is doing fine,” Minter said. “She was quickly assessed and then allowed to rest.”

Two otter pups from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter were scheduled to arrive at the zoo Wednesday.

One, a female that is just over 1 month old, was rescued April 25 on a roadway near Swansboro, said Dr. Brook Green, Wildlife Shelter executive director. The other is a 2-month-old male whose mother who was hit by a car on a Cedar Island bridge.

“They’re extremely playful, mischievous, and I’d even say clumsy,” Green said with a laugh.

She is thankful the zoo stepped in to care for the orphaned otters, Green said.

“The overarching goal shared by everyone involved is to rehabilitate these youngsters for a successful release, which is why bringing them together is so important, said Dr. Emily Christiansen, N.C. Aquariums veterinarian.

Christiansen worked to coordinate the pups’ arrival at the zoo. She said placing the otters together makes all the difference in their rehabilitation.

“They have much, much better odds of learning the necessary otter social and survival skills, and not becoming too habituated to people, if they can be together, rather than attempting to raise one alone,” she said.

It could be months before the otters’ rehabilitation is complete and the animals are released, Kriston said. But she is grateful for her role in that process.

“It’s been really fun, and it’s been a really great learning experience for us,” Kriston said.

She also is grateful for recent donations of fish to help the nonprofit care for Kiwi.

Some people donated large fish, and others gave fish small enough for Kiwi to chase in her pool, she said.

“A Wild Life would like to thank those people who caught and donated fish to us for Kiwi to eat while she was in our care as well as those that have made donations to our wildlife rehab,” Kriston said.

The nonprofit was founded in November 2019. The rescue operates from the homes of founders Kriston in Lumberton and Dawn Benner in White Oak.

To donate to the rescue or to learn more, send an email to [email protected]

Kiwi the otter enjoys a Monday evening meal at the Lumberton home of Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release. Kiwi was taken Tuesday morning to the North Carolina Zoo, where she will continue rehabilitation before her release back into the wild. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_KiwiOtter3.jpgKiwi the otter enjoys a Monday evening meal at the Lumberton home of Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release. Kiwi was taken Tuesday morning to the North Carolina Zoo, where she will continue rehabilitation before her release back into the wild.

Jessica Horne Staff writer