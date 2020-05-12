Crime report

May 12, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johnson Brothers Utility & Paving, Interstate 74 West, Lumberton; Anson Contractors, Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton; and Jill Girard, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton.

Justin Jacobs reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on West Boyce Road in Rowland.

Shannon Dial, of Proctorville Church Road in Orrum, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that her wallet was stolen from Mohr Plaza, at 400 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

photo for web only
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_police-lights-8.jpgphoto for web only