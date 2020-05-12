Crime report

LUMBERTON — Two more county residents have died of COVID-19, and 14 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, the Robeson County Health Department reported Tuesday.

An 88-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both with underlying medical conditions, have died, according to the Health Department. Those deaths brought the number of county residents who have fallen to COVID-19 to 10, with four coming in the past two days.

The 14-point increase in confirmed cases on Tuesday was the lowest single-day total since April 24, when 10 cases were reported. In total, 429 confirmed cases have been reported in Robeson County.

Nine females and five males were among the mew positive cases, with the oldest new patient being 88 and the youngest, 17. Five of the cases involved people in the 50-64 age range.

The information released Tuesday by the Health Department also included a breakdown of the new cases by race. Six were African American, three were American Indian, three were Hispanic, one was white, and one case report did not indicate race.

The local hospital tested eight of the new confirmed cases. Four were tested at an out-of-county private clinic, and one each was tested at the county Health Department and a private lab.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Tuesday there are 15,346 confirmed cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties. The NCDHHS also reported that 577 state residents have died of the virus and 475 remain hospitalized.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Tuesday 14 patients are in isolation after testing positive and 14 employees are in quarantine.

North Carolina Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, and Reps. David Rouzer, Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson and Greg Murphy sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. Congress on Monday requesting additional funding and resources to assist North Carolina pork producers facing “unprecedented circumstances and market disruptions” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tillis.

“Due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the workforce, processing facilities have reduced operations or temporarily closed,” the letter reads in part. “These capacity reductions are having severe impacts at the other end of the supply chain, where pork producers on the farm have no outlet for their animals. Consequently, producers are forced to make unfathomable decisions to euthanize their animals.”

“If uncompensated for these forced losses, pork producers may be put out of business, with devastating consequences for our rural, agriculture dependent communities. Accordingly, we respectfully request that additional resources to assist North Carolina producers in these challenging times be prioritized in any potential forthcoming legislation,” the members of Congress also wrote.

A hog farmer in Lillington added his voice to the call for aid.

“Due to supply chain bottlenecks that have backed up hogs on farms, U.S. pork producers here in North Carolina and around the country are facing the tragic need to euthanize hogs to prevent animal suffering,” said David Herring, who also is immediate-past president of the National Pork Producers Council. “We need federal assistance to support the U.S. pork production industry, which generates more than 500,000 jobs and $23 billion in personal income across America. We thank Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Reps. David Rouzer, Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson and Gregory Murphy for providing leadership to compensate hog farmers so thousands of generational family farms can weather this crisis.”

On Tuesday, Tillis joined Sen. Lindsey Graham in introducing the COVID-19 Accountability Act. The legislation would authorize President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if China fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The Chinese government engaged in one of the biggest cover-ups in modern history — lying to the world and allowing the spread of COVID-19 outside its borders,” Tillis said. “This legislation begins the process of holding the Chinese government accountable for its egregious misconduct.”

Under the legislation the president would be required to make a certification to Congress within 60 days that China has provided a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19 investigation led by the United States, its allies or UN affiliate, such as the World Health Organization; that China has closed all operating wet markets that have the potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic disease into the human population; and released all Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates that were arrested in the post COVID-19 crackdowns.

Without certification, the president would be authorized by the legislation, should it be approved by Congress, to impose a range of sanctions, such as asset freezes, travel bans, visa revocations, restricting United States financial institutions from making loans or underwriting to Chinese businesses, and prohibiting Chinese firms from being listed on American stock exchanges.

Number of county COVID-19 cases rises to 429