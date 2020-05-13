Rowland commissioners approve proceeding with annexation of Lumbee Tribe land

ROWLAND — The commissioners here took the first steps Tuesday toward annexing a property that could mean more money for the town.

“This is the first step of the annexation process,” Town Clerk David Townsend said.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to investigate a petition of annexation sent by the office of the Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. The tribe is seeking voluntary annexation in order to hook up homes in a housing development for senior citizens to Rowland’s water and sewer service. The land on which the development will be built is not currently within town limits.

The development, now under construction, will include a 3,200-square-foot community center and 24 1,300-square-foot homes on at 12-acre tract of land the tribe owns along N.C. 130 on Rowland’s eastern boundary.

“It does properly list the tract the tribe wishes to have in town,” Attorney Robert Price said. “Everything is in order.”

Once Price reviews the petition, a public hearing will scheduled and then the commissioners will vote on whether or not to approve the annexation.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved hiring police Lt. Hubert Graham to the position of interim police chief until a new chief is named. Former Chief John Reeves retired after 21 years of serving on the town’s police force. Also approved was an $18.50 hourly wage for Graham, effective May 1.

In other business, the Board of Commissioners discussed the possible hurtles the town may face with next fiscal year’s budget.

Townsend warned the commissioners that constructing a budget this year would be tough because of uncertainty about how many tax dollars the town will receive from the state.

“In various meetings the state has indicated that reduced amounts could be as high as 25%, which could be very difficult for small towns such as ours to overcome,” Townsend said.

The commissioners may need to consider approving a budget before the July 1 deadline, and approving an intermediate budget later in the year as more information becomes available. The Board scheduled a budget workshop for 6:30 p.m. May 20.

In other finance news, the commissioners approved an $11,600 contract for S. Preston Douglas & Associates to perform the town’s annual audit report.

Townsend also told the commissioners that because the town has completed the Asset Inventory and Assessment study, the town can now began the process the applying for grants. The commissioners approved moving forward with applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households grant, which would provide up to $30,000 to pay for environmental studies. Townsend said the town may be required to match a small amount, but the study will assist with future funding on necessary sewer repairs.

The commissioners also approved reappointing Commissioner Jean Love to the town’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board; and reappointed Chal Smith, Jimmy Pate and Barbara Baker to the Planning Board. Membership on each board expires in May 2023.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff report