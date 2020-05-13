School board votes to move fifth-grade class out of St. Pauls Elementary

Campbell Campbell Wooten Wooten

LUMBERTON — St. Pauls Elementary School’s fifth-grade class will be moved to another school for the upcoming academic year.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education approved on Tuesday moving the 148 students to St. Pauls Middle School as a way to address overcrowding at the elementary school in the upcoming school year.

The elementary school has more than 900 students enrolled this school year, said Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent for Administration, Community Engagement and Auxiliary Services.

“We’ve been talking about this problem at St. Pauls Elementary for years. Glad to see us take some action to give them some help there,” said John Campbell, Board of Education chairman.

Also approved during the meeting broadcast over YouTube were an estimated $282,000 in renovations to St. Pauls Middle. Included in the project are renovations to classrooms, rest rooms and the maintenance building.

The renovations will be paid for with state lottery money, Superintendent Shanita Wooten said.

The next step is contacting parents, she said. Meetings will be set up in the coming weeks to receive feedback from the community.

“We’ll exhaust all of our options to make sure that we do contact parents,” Wooten said.

Board members also discussed reaching children in the county who do not have access to Wifi or electronic devices to participate in remote learning.

The state has made available to the school district 10 hot spots to provide students access to the internet, said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability. At each hot spot is parked a bus equipped to provide internet connectivity.

In another connectivity issue, the school district has been unable to reach 18-20% of parents because of outdated phone numbers and contact information, Locklear said.

District leaders are working with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to find solutions to the issues, he said. The school system also is working to draft a final remote instruction plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which will be submitted to the State Board of Education by July 20.

The delivery of meals to students across the county will end May 22, Brooks-Floyd said. The summer meals program will begin at the county’s eight feeding sites on May 26 for pickup only.

Brooks-Floyd also said the Emergency Meals for You grant was approved for meals programs at Parkton, Fairgrove, Union, Rex-Rennert and Union Chapel elementary schools; South Robeson Intermediate; and Orrum and Littlefield middle schools. The grant will allow students and other children in their households to receive shelf-stable meals mailed to their homes.

The grant that will reach 2,596 county children in 1,168 households is made possible by the Carolina Hunger Initiative, a project of United States Department of Agriculture led by the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, she said.

In other grant news, Locklear announced the federal Title VI grant will provide the school system with $2,183,974 for supply, travel and personnel expenses during the 2020-21 school year. The grant amount is $51,062 more than the previous year.

“This is the largest Title VI grant in the U.S.,” Locklear said.

In other business, the board approved spending $224,130 in capital outlay money to replace bleachers at Purnell Swett High School.

Also approved Tuesday by the Board were updates to the school calendar.

The school year will begin on Aug. 17, and five remote learning days have been added, said Bobby Locklear, PSRC Testing Center executive director. Teacher workdays also have been moved from June 7 and 8 to Aug. 10 and 11.

An update on high school athletics was given by Jerome Hunt, county director of Athletics and Drivers Education.

“Restrictions remain in place until further notice,” Hunt said.

The High School Athletic Association can’t speculate on a return date for summer workouts or fall competition, he said. The association will continue to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders.

Work on converting the Janie C. Hargrave building to a district office facility continues, Wooten said.

“We are on track to move in fairly quickly at the end of June,” she said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

