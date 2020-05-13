Crime report

May 13, 2020

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Salina Martinez, Pampas Grass Road, Fairmont; and Eddie Carbaugh, Clifford Road, Red Springs.

Wanda Locklear, of Bergie Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that her wallet was stolen from the Food Lion at 2779 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Willio Lapointe, of Alma Court in Fort Pierce, Florida, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an undisclosed amount of money from him while he was staying at the Deluxe Inn at 3510 Capuano Road in Lumberton.

