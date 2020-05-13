Chemical fire closes portion of I-95

May 13, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — A chemical fire that erupted in a tractor-trailer rig has closed a portion of northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 10, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The rig pulled onto the highway’s shoulder at about 1:10 p.m. today and caught fire, according to the NCDOT. The State Highway Patrol, the Fayetteville HAZMAT unit, local firefighters and DOT personnel were on the scene as of mid-afternoon to put out the fire and to clear the incident scene.

At 1:40 p.m., traffic had been diverted to the exit ramp at mile marker 10, detoured over the interstate and back to the interstate on the other side of the bridge.

According to the DOT website, the closed portion of the interstate is expected to be reopened by 11 p.m.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_police-lights-11.jpg

Staff report