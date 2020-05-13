County Health Department reports 30 more COVID-19 cases

LUMBERTON — Thirty new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Robeson County Health Department.
The new cases brings the county’s total of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 459, all coming since March 21. The virus has killed 10 county residents, with four deaths occurring this week.
There were 16 females and 14 males among the cases reported Wednesday. The oldest case involved a 91-year-old individual, and the youngest was a 6-year-old, who was one of four children 10 or younger that tested positive. Twelve of the new cases involved people in the 25-49 age range.
The Health Department reported 15 African Americans were among those who tested positive, 10 were Hispanic, three were white, one was American Indian and one case report did not list the individual’s race.
The local hospital tested 18 of the new cases, while 11 were tested out of county at either a hospital, private clinic or quick-care facility. One was tested at the county Health Department.
Drive-through testing is occurring in St. Pauls and at Robeson Community College and will begin Sunday at the Lumbee Tribe Administration Building, also known as the Turtle. According to the county Health Department, 146 people were tested Wednesday at Robeson Community College.
“Hundreds more have signed up, but there are still slots open,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday that 14 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 14 employees are in quarantine.
There are 15,816 confirmed cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties as of Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The coronavirus has killed 597 state residents and left 521 residents hospitalized.
The state health agency estimates that as of Monday 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 are likely to have recovered from the virus symptoms they suffered.
To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for nonfatal COVID-19 cases involving people who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized nonfatal COVID-19 cases.
Patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness, according to NCDHHS.
The interval was chosen based on World Health Organization guidance, and in consultation with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state health departments, according to NCDHHS. It is an estimate of how many people have recovered from symptoms, not of many cases are or are not still infectious.
