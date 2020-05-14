Mike McIntyre receives Liberty Bell Award

RALEIGH — A former representative of Robeson County in the U.S. House has been named the recipient of the 2020 Liberty Bell Award.
Poyner Spruill LLP announced Thursday that Mike McIntyre has been selected by the Young Lawyers Division of the North Carolina Bar Association to received the award. McIntyre was selected for his commitment to strengthening democracy and promoting civic engagement.
The award puts McIntyre in good company, according to the law firm of which McIntyre is a partner. Previous honorees include 12 judges, five chief justices, a U.S. senator and two governors.
Despite this year’s formal awards ceremony being canceled because of the coronavirus, the Young Lawyers Division continued the tradition of selecting “an individual who has strengthened the American system of freedom under the law” as the Liberty Bell Award honoree.
McIntyre is a longtime active member of the NCBA. He founded the Robeson County Citizenship Education Committee in 1981. He later was chairman of the same committee for the Young Lawyers Division of the NCBA. McIntyre also served on the NCBA’s Lawyers Advisory Committee for the North Carolina Commission on the Bicentennial of the United States Constitution. He is also founder of the annual McIntyre Youth Leadership Challenge, which encourages students to embrace and practice the principles of good citizenship. He has served as a school volunteer for more than 35 years. In 2018 he received the Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake, Jr. Public Service Award, which is presented by the NCBA to “an outstanding lawyer in North Carolina who has performed exemplary public service.”
Serving as director of Spruill’s government relations practice, McIntyre represents governments on the local, state and national levels. He also focuses on business, real estate, agribusiness, energy and environmental law, along with military, sports and entertainment law. Before joining the firm, McIntyre held the position of representative of North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike served for 18 years, from 1997 to 2015. He has won top national legislative awards on veterans, law enforcement, agriculture, economic development, coastal and senior citizens issues, rural healthcare, parks, fitness and youth sports.
Poyner Spruill LLP is a full-service law firm that provides comprehensive business counsel and litigation services to clients ranging from small family-owned companies to publicly traded corporations.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}