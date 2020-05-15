Crime report

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Raymond Lowery, Noa Drive, Maxton; James Hammonds, Sherill Road, Pembroke; Tara Rozier, McAllister Circle, Red Springs; and Shane McQuage, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont.

