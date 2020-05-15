Crime report

LUMBERTON — One more Robeson County resident has died of COVID-19, and 60 new cases have been confirmed, the Robeson County Health Department reported Thursday.

A 77-year-old man was the latest death. His is the 11th death in Robeson County related to the new coronavirus and the fifth since Monday.

The 60 new cases is the highest one-day pandemic total for the county and brings the number of confirmed cases to 519.

Another business has been added to the list of entities where an outbreak has occurred, leading to Thursday’s spike, according to the county Health Department. The name of the business was not released.

There were 31 males and 29 females among Thursday’s COVID-19 cases. The oldest new patient is 71 years old, and the youngest is 9. Half of the cases involved people between the ages of 25 and 49.

Of the 60 cases, 34 were tested at an out-of-county health-care service. The local hospital tested 20 of the cases, a private provider tested four, and two were tested at an out-of-county hospital.

Testing is ongoing in St. Pauls and will continue at Robeson Community College on Friday and Saturday. Testing at RCC will then shift to the Lumbee Tribe administration building, also called The Turtle, where testing will be available Sunday through Tuesday. Testing is free and registration is encouraged. The first two days of testing at RCC resulted in 387 people being tested, according to the Health Department.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Thursday that 14 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 11 employees are in quarantine. The medical center also reported it has administered more than 2,000 tests.

There were 16,507 confirmed cases in 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties as of Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 615 deaths, and 507 residents remain hospitalized.

To follow up his call Wednesday for county flexibility to reopen hair salons and barber shops, North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger called Thursday on Gov. Roy Cooper to grant counties local flexibility to reopen restaurants at reduced capacity, especially for outdoor seating areas.

Twenty-three states, including the majority of states in the Southeast, have reopened restaurants in some capacity, and three more have announced re-openings in the next few days, Berger said.

According to Berger, half the counties in North Carolina comprise less than 10% of confirmed cases. The Republican senator said because of that number, he believes counties should be permitted to reopen restaurants, especially outdoor seating areas, provided they adhere to commonsense public health rules similar to those in other states.

Berger said such rules could include requiring diners to wait outdoors or encouraging restaurants to provide reservation-only service; requiring disposable menus; not permitting entry to customers or employees with virus-like symptoms; implementing social distancing rules to space tables at least 8 feet apart; requiring enhanced sanitization rules, especially for tables; and restricting the maximum capacity and the number of diners permitted at a single table.

In other pandemic news, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued alerts Thursday that listed safety tips employers can follow to help protect nursing home workers and retail pharmacy workers from exposure to the coronavirus.

Safety measures employers can implement to protect workers in the nursing home and long-term care industry include screening workers and residents regularly for signs and symptoms consistent with the coronavirus; sending sick workers home or to seek medical care; closely monitoring and taking additional precautions regarding employees and residents who may have been exposed to an individual with the coronavirus; asking visitors to inform the facility if they develop a fever or symptoms consistent with the coronavirus within 14 days of their visit; maintaining at least 6 feet between workers, residents, and visitors to the extent possible, including while workers perform their duties and during breaks; stagger break periods to avoid crowding in breakrooms; considering alternatives to in-person large group gatherings; continuous monitoring of personal protective equipment stocks, burn rate, and supply chains; and developing a process to decontaminate and reuse PPE, such as face shields and goggles.

Safety measures for retail pharmacies include encouraging customers to submit prescriptions online or by phone; allowing customers to provide their insurance information verbally or virtually; increasing the use of self-serve checkouts to minimize interaction; frequently cleaning and disinfecting checkout and counters; installing clear plastic barriers between workers and customers at counters; and using signage and floor markers to keep waiting customers at least 6 feet from the counter, customers and staff.

The federal Labor Department encourages workers in both situations to report any safety and health concerns and reminds employers that it’s illegal to retaliate against workers for reporting illnesses or for reporting unsafe or unhealthful working conditions.

