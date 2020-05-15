UNCP’s Frederick named top academic officer at Wingate

WINGATE — The former dean of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s College of Arts and Sciences has been named provost of Wingate University.

Jeff Frederick’s new job will be to lead Wingate’s academic enterprise, according to the Wingate-based university. He starts his new job July 1.

At UNCP, Frederick worked for 17 years as a history professor, faculty athletic representative, department chair, and dean. As Wingate’s provost, Frederick will serve as the university’s chief academic officer and will be in charge of all academic programs on Wingate’s three campuses, including recruiting, and supporting and assessing the performance of faculty members.

“Dr. Frederick has been teaching and mentoring at UNCP for nearly two decades and has contributed greatly to our university’s success. He will surely be missed, but we could not be more proud that one of our own has been tapped for a provost position,” said Robin Gary Cummings, UNCP’s chancellor. “Wingate is getting a fine leader and scholar in Jeff, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish with this incredible opportunity to move up in his career.”

David Ward, UNCP provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said the university’s College of Arts and Sciences grew in both stature and students under Frederick’s leadership.

“Dr. Frederick is a true academic leader who has a deep understanding of the liberal arts and its centrality to all students regardless of their career path,” Ward said. “It has been a real pleasure having Jeff on our team at UNCP, and I am confident he will be very successful at Wingate.”

In addition to the academic disciplines, included in the provost’s functional areas of oversight and responsibility are accreditation compliance, institutional effectiveness and assessment, student engagement and advising, the Office of the Registrar, and the library, according to a Wingate news release. There are more than 400 full-time employees in the disciplines and functions supervised by the provost, including about 207 full-time, 20 visiting and 182 adjunct faculty members.

Additionally, Frederick will lead the Provost Council and serve on the President’s Cabinet and Senior Leadership Team. He will also serve as the second-ranking university officer and thus act in the absence of the president.

At UNCP, Frederick oversees 14 academic departments, more than 200 faculty members and nearly 4,000 of UNCP’s 7,700 students. Wingate’s total enrollment for the recently concluded academic year was 3,681.

“I think for Jeff’s entire career at UNC Pembroke, it’s almost as if he’s been preparing to be the provost at Wingate,” Wingate University President Dr. Rhett Brown said. “It’s a really good match.”

Frederick characterizes himself as a good listener who likes to find practical solutions to problems. Above all else, perhaps, he’s enthusiastic about his career calling.

“We work at a college. How cool is that?” he said. “We’re surrounded by a bunch of really bright, energetic people. We’re surrounded by a bunch of students who are hungry to get better at something, and we have the privilege to prepare them for the rest of their lives.”

“What stood out to me was his energy,” said Dr. Barry Cuffe, a business professor who served on the search committee. “I think he has great communication skills. At the end of the day, you want somebody you can believe in. I just feel good about what he stands for.”

After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 1987, Frederick began his career in sales and marketing. But as he and his wife, Melinda, began thinking about starting a family, he decided he wanted to cut down on his travel, so he went back to school.

Frederick received a doctorate in history from Auburn University and soon landed at UNCP, where he has steadily climbed the academic ladder. His research interests revolve around Southern history: politics; sports; and race, class, and gender. His list of published research, journal reviews and speaking engagements is lengthy, and he was presented with eight teaching awards during his time at UNCP and was twice a finalist for the UNC Board of Governors Teaching Award.

Frederick says he enjoys the research element of academia but is most impressed by Wingate’s focus on teaching and mentoring students. At Wingate, no classes are taught by teaching assistants, and class sizes have remained relatively small as the university has grown.

“A lot of universities say they are student-centered, but Wingate really is,” Frederick said. “And the faculty are allowed to be teacher-scholar-mentors. They teach relatively small class sizes and get a chance to get their ideas out into the intellectual marketplace through publication and presentation, and they get to know their students firsthand.”

Frederick’s wife, Melinda, is a mental-health counselor and senior director of quality management at Community Based Care. The couple has three sons: Logan, 24; Jack, 22; and Quinton, 18.

