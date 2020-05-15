Robeson County Board of Commissioners to have digital meeting Monday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will hold a digital meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.

This meeting is open to the public. The dial-in number is 978-990-5000, and the access code is 687264#

To submit public comments contact the board clerk by email at [email protected] no later than 3: p.m. Monday.

