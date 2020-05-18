Two workers test positive for COVID-19 at Maxton’s Campbell Soup plant

MAXTON — Two workers at the Maxton Campbell Soup plant here have tested positive for COVID-19, according a company spokesperson.

One of the workers is an employee at the plant, and the other is a contractor, the spokesperson said.

The facility has been and remains operational.

“The employee has not been on site since April 28, the contractor was last on site on May 11,” a company news release reads in part. “Both are in quarantine per our protocols and employees at the facility were promptly notified in each instance.”

According to Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith, the contractor was a Scotland County resident.

There is no indication that COVID-19 is a food safety concern or that consumers are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from any food product, according to the company’s release.