PEMBROKE — A special called meeting of Pembroke Town Council has been scheduled for Thursday so members can discuss “the coronavirus impact.”

The meeting will be held via zoom at 12:30 p.m.

Also on the agenda are a review of the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget and a closed session with the town’s attorney to preserve attorney-client privileges.

To view, listen and/or participate in the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/92333802810. To participate only by phone, dial 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 923 3380 2810.