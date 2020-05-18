State DOI awards St. Pauls Fire Department $22,762.50 grant

May 18, 2020
Staff report

RALEIGH — The St. Pauls Fire Department has been awarded a $22,762.50 grant for the purchase of needed equipment, according to the state Department of Insurance.

The money was awarded through the 2020 Volunteer Fire Department Fund, according to the DOI. The check will be mailed to Fire Chief Wilton E. Jackson. The equipment is to be purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” said Mike Causey, Insurance commissioner and state fire marshal. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”

St. Pauls Fire Department has received a total of $300,440.44 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund since the fund was created 32 years ago, according to DOI. The General Assembly created the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies.

The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000.