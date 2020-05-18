One man dies, another faces charges in wake of single-vehicle accident

Staff report
ST. PAULS — A 21-year-old St. Pauls man is facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash in which his brother-in-law was killed.

Porfirio Homero Perez, of Pait Drive, was arrested about 10 a.m. Sunday at his residence after he registered a .08 on the Breathalyzer after an accident on N.C. 20, said Trooper B.L. Bullard, of the State Highway Patrol.

Perez was charged with felony hit and run, felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving without a license, and reckless driving, Bullard said. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

“He fled the scene on foot prior to my arrival,” Bullard said of Perez.

Abdias Velasquez Diaz, 27, of the same residence, died when the 2008 Honda Civic driven by Perez exited the roadway to the right and overturned about three miles east of St. Pauls, Bullard said. Diaz was found trapped inside the vehicle.

“The vehicle came to rest upside down in a tree,” he said.

The State Highway Patrol was dispatched about 7:56 a.m. to the scene, where they pronounced Diaz dead upon their arrival at 8:11 a.m., Bullard said.

Perez was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and Diaz was not, the trooper said. Neither man was ejected from the vehicle.