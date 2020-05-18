Crime report

Lynn Previtte, an employee at CVS Pharmacy located at 3001 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole assorted facial cleaning products from the store.

Travon Stephens, of Canal Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Taurus 9 mm handgun from his residence.

Nick Stone, an employee at Bo’s Supermarket located at 1000 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole assorted meats from the store.

Rust Enterprises Inc., located at 4260 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an air-conditioning unit from the business.

The following incidents of assault with a weapon were reported Sunday and Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Donnie Hunt, South Robeson Road, Rowland; Darian Grinolds, Earl Drive, Parkton; and David Walker, Legend Drive, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patricia Brown, Brauma Lane, Parkton; Dustin Jacobs, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; Troy Smith, Martin Road, St. Pauls; Murphy Brown LLC, Montford Road, Maxton; Renita Blue, Ronald Boulevard, Maxton; and Patricia Kirby Wire Grass Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Billiejo Bass, North Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; Se’lah Chavis, Shop Drive, Red Springs; Pleasant View Baptist Church, Pleasant View Church Road, Fairmont; Jacquelin Pierce, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Jacqueline Bullard, Hezekiah Road, Maxton.

Jessica Floyd reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Snake Road in Lumberton.

Nicholas Polston reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on Carlonie Drive in Pembroke.