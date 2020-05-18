Robeson County Health Department reports 42 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

LUMBERTON — Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Robeson County Saturday through Monday, according to the local Health Department.

These cases brings to 573 the number of confirmed cases in the county, all coming since March 21. Twelve county residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Robeson County now ranks among the top 10 North Carolina counties for the number of COVID-19 cases, trailing metropolitan counties like Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford Durham and Forsyth.

Outbreaks at local businesses have led to the skyrocketing numbers in recent weeks, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

“Robeson County has five food processing plants in outbreak status, plus other business operations that do not produce food but have issues with staff,” he said. “Many of the latest cases are contacts of people who acquired it but have now worked through their health issues. We have not had the long-term facilities issue that others have, so we have to hope to avoid.”

Despite the high number of worksite contracts of the virus, the option of closing food processing plants for cleaning, like what took place recently at the Tyson Foods plant in Wilkesboro, is only available if the plant has insufficient workforce to operate, Smith said.

Of the 42 new cases, 23 were female and 19 were male. The oldest new patient is 73 years old and the youngest is 8. Twenty-three of the new patients are in the 25-49 age range.

Sixteen of the new cases involved Hispanics. Ten case reports did not list race. Seven of the new COVID-19 patients were African Americans, six American Indians, and three were white.

The local hospital tested 23 of the cases. Eight were tested at a private clinic and 11 at either an out-of-county hospital or quick-care facility or at an out-of-state lab.

Drive-through testing is available Tuesday at the Lumbee Housing Authority and Wednesday through Saturday at Robeson Community College. Testing is available daily at Robeson Health Care Corporation’s St. Pauls Health Center, located at 128 E. Broad St. in St. Pauls. All testing at those sites is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

While the availability of testing has increased, so has the chances of an increase in the number of confirmed cases, Smith said. The percentage of confirmed cases should drop with the increase in testing.

“N.C. runs 7% of the cases being positive. With testing criteria opening up more and more people will be eligible to test. Theoretically the percentage should go down, but there might still be an overall increase in numbers testing positive,” he said.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Monday 15 patients remain isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, and 15 employees are in quarantine.

North Carolina saw its biggest one-day increase for cases on Saturday, when the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 853 new confirmed cases. As of Monday, there are 19,023 cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties. The virus has claimed the lives of 661 state residents and left 511 residents hospitalized.

Two workers at the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton have tested positive for COVID-19, according a company news release. One of the workers is an employee at the plant, and the other is a contractor. The facility has been and remains operational.

“The employee has not been on-site since April 28, the contractor was last on-site on May 11,” a company news release reads in part. “Both are in quarantine per our protocols and employees at the facility were promptly notified in each instance.”

The contractor was a Scotland County resident and did not work on the food line, Bill Smith said.

There is no indication that COVID-19 is a food safety concern or that consumers are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from any food product, according to Campbell Soup’s release.

The NCDHHS is taking more action to prevent and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. All long-term care facilities in the state will receive personal protective equipment packs of needed supplies, and facilities will receive a limited increased rate for some Medicaid services to support infection prevention and management.

“We have a team dedicated to supporting our long-term care facilities as they protect our aging family members and loved ones who require round-the-clock care and the staff who care for them,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary. “We want to help them do all that they can because once an outbreak occurs in a congregate living setting, it can be difficult to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Packs of personal protective equipment will go to more than 3,000 state-licensed long-term care facilities and include a 14-day supply of face shields, procedure masks, gloves and shoe covers. Adult care homes, family care homes, nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental health facilities will receive supplies. The NCDHHS is partnering with North Carolina Emergency Management and the National Guard to deliver the packs at local distribution centers

