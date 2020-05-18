County commissioners discuss writing a new noise ordinance

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents have complained about noise, and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners showed Monday that it has heard them.

“I’ve had a couple of phone calls about some citizens who are doing a lot of shooting,” said Commissioner Faline Dial, Board vice chairperson.

The commissioners discussed the county’s existing noise ordinance and the possibility of writing a new one.

The county’s current ordinance was crafted in part through the use of a decibel reading machine, which measured noise levels, County Attorney Rob Davis said. The machine was bought for and used by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve had this problem come up before,” Commissioner Roger Oxendine said. “The last time we brought it up, they didn’t have anybody trained to operate it.”

The use of the machine was described by the Sheriff’s Office as “cumbersome in using and prosecuting cases,” Davis said. And he is working with the Sheriff’s Office to improve noise citations and prosecution.

“We have an ordinance in place,” Davis said. “We’re working on one.”

Within the next three months, the public should see some progress in the making of a new ordinance, he said.

The attorney suggested the issue be placed on an agenda soon so the commissioners can receive public feedback.

In the meantime, county residents should quickly report hearing gunshots.

“If they can get out there and they can hear it, then we can do something about it,” Davis said of law enforcement. “We do have an ordinance in place now that can be used.”

In other business, commissioners approved spending almost $10,000 to help fund renovation and improvement projects at Lumberton Regional Airport. Of that money, $2,420 will go toward $48,389 of engineering and architectural work. The state is to reimburse 90% of the money.

Commissioners also agreed to pay $7,500 of the $15,000 local match, which was split evenly between the city of Lumberton and county, on a $150,000 state grant that will help pay for the construction of the new airport terminal.

Airport administrators will move $12,500 from a runways account to cover the local share of the cost to design a new fuel farm, Airport Manager Bob Snuck said.

The federal CARES Act also made $30,000 available to the airport for operational needs or debt service, Snuck said.

“I think this is going to be a real statement for the county and attract new business,” Snuck said.

Also on Monday, the commissioners approved awarding the Robeson County In-Home Aide Level I, II & III to the lowest bidder, which was Interim Healthcare of Eastern Carolinas, Inc., of Whiteville. The bid called for In-Home Aide Level I workers to be paid $16.88 per hour, and levels II and III workers to be paid $17.38 an hour.

The contract approval was part of the commissioners’ approving distribution of $1.2 million in Home and Community Care Block Grant Funds for Robeson County. Of that amount, $1,080,971 will be state and federal money and $120,109 will be matching funds from the county.

In other matters, the board convened as the Robeson County Housing Authority Board and approved writing off $27,372.83 of delinquent debt incurred from tenants of Morgan Britt Park, Benton Court, McColl Page Plaza and Westgate Terrace before April 30.

Commissioners also heard the housing authority received a $239,250 Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It also received $153,454 from the federal CARES Act for reimbursement of expenses related to COVID-19.

The board agreed to give $11,728 to the Robeson County Health Department for medical supplies under the COVID-19 line item.

Commissioners also voted to reappoint Paul McDowell to another four-year term on the Robeson Community College board of trustees. Sanford Locklear was reappointed the Robeson County Commissioner’s representative to the Southeastern Community and Family Services Inc. Board of Directors. It will be Locklear’s second three-year term.

