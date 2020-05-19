Crime report

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jermie Oxendine, Faith Road, Pembroke; and N.C. Department of Public Safety, West Fifth Street, Lumberton.

Maria Locklear reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an assault by gunpoint that occurred at N.C. 83 in Maxton.

David Walker reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone armed with a weapon that occurred on Legend Drive in Lumberton.