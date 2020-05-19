Lumberton man faces drug charges after being arrested in Pembroke

May 19, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News 0
Staff report
Burgess

Burgess

PEMBROKE — A 27-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Prospect and Corinth roads.

Tahshon Aaron Burgess was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

Burgess was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond, and released after satisfying the conditions of his bond, according to Detention Center staff.

Officers located Burgess’ vehicle after the report of shots fired, according to the police department. A stolen firearm, quantity of crack (cocaine) and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.