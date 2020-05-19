St. Pauls man faces charges after drugs, handgun found during traffic stop

Staff report
ST. PAULS — A 34-year-old St. Pauls man was arrested Monday after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Michael Rawls, of Edgegrove Circle, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol and driving while license revoked, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Upon his arrest it was learned that Rawls had three outstanding warrants for assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and injury to personal property, according to the police department. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Police received a call Monday from a woman who said a man driving a 2006 gray Chevrolet Impala had run her off the road and pointed a gun at her near the Family Dollar Store on East Broad Street in St. Pauls, police Lt. Michael Seago said.

He stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the woman about 7 p.m. at North Fifth Street/N.C. 301 and Evans Road, Seago said. During a search of the vehicle a handgun, just under a pound of marijuana and $300 cash were found and seized.