Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC hosting drive-through food drive in Robeson County

May 19, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — A drive-through food distribution event for Robeson County residents only has been scheduled for Thursday at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

The event, sponsored by Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina, will start at 10 a.m. and continue until food supplies are gone. The Agricultural Center is located at 1027 U.S. 74 Alternative in Lumberton.

People seeking food will need to use the Sanchez Drive entrance to the horse stables and overhang area. The distribution will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. A maximum of two households per vehicle will be served. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Action Pathways will be working with the North Carolina National Guard, Team Rubicon and Robeson County Emergency Management to distribute food to about 1,000 Robeson County residents. Food boxes will supply families with enough food for about a week and will include produce, dry goods and meat.

To learn more about the event or how to access food, the Second Harvest Food Bank at 910-485-6923.